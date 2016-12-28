You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump Tower lobby briefly evacuated over suspicious package

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 07:05

trumptower.jpg
Police briefly evacuated the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City, home to US President-elect Donald Trump, on Tuesday after a suspicious package was discovered, authorities said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Police briefly evacuated the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City, home to US President-elect Donald Trump, on Tuesday after a suspicious package was discovered, authorities said.

A spokesman for New York City's Police said the department's bomb squad responded to the scene, and the authorities issued an all-clear message shortly afterward.

Mr Trump is spending the holidays at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and was not at the 58-story skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan. The lobby is often thronged with tourists.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 Changes in Singapore's permanent secretary appointments
3 More changes to Companies Act proposed
4 AusGroup flags potential event of default
5 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening