You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump, UAE leader push for unity in Gulf as dispute drags on

Sat, Apr 07, 2018 - 2:04 PM

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates agreed on Friday to push for unity among Gulf nations, the White House said, amid a bitter standoff between Qatar and other US allies in the region.

The two leaders agreed in a telephone call that members of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council "can and should do more to increase coordination with each other and with the United States," the White House said in a statement.

The UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, cut off travel and trade ties with Qatar last June, accusing it of supporting terrorism and their arch-rival Iran. Doha has denied the charges and has said the countries aim to curtail its sovereignty.

The dispute pits key US allies against each other and has complicated efforts to maintain a united front against Iran.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earlier this week, US officials said the Trump administration was postponing until September a summit with Gulf Arab leaders that had been planned for May. A crowded diplomatic calendar and lack of progress in negotiations to end the dispute were cited as reasons by officials.

Mr Trump last month met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was on multi-week tour through the United States, and is scheduled to meet with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani April 10.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

China trade dispute could slam US retailers

US congressman pulls loaded gun at constituent meeting

Australians want Turnbull to stay as 30th Newspoll defeat looms

Wells Fargo called out by teachers union over gun industry ties

Harvard pushed by US to share admissions data in bias suit

Nafta ministers meet again, no major breakthroughs made

Editor's Choice

BT_20180407_JLASEAN7_3384440.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Amid trade tensions, Asean seeks integration

Apr 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

New Noble has 'zero chance of success': Iceberg

BT_20180407_NRBRUNCHPIECE_3384258.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Brunch

Piloting the digital flight path

Most Read

1 Scoot flight returns to Singapore safely after 'alleged bomb threat on board'
2 Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b
3 Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans
4 Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m
5 Tan Chuan-Jin to head Healthway Medical's new advisory board
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

06648845.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia gears up for 'unpredictable' election with parliament's dissolution

2015-08-31T182416Z_754810377_TM3EB8V0YCW01_RTRMADP_3_USA-CHINA-SANCTIONS.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Government & Economy

American companies in China prepare to be squeezed

cs-generic-AnsonRd04.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS reminds FIs to be on alert for fraudulent fund transfers

BT_20180407_STGRAB7_3384531.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Transport

Deactivation of Uber app pushed from April 8 to 15

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening