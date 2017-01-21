You are here
Trumponomics may be wrong medicine for US economy today
What country needs now, economists and Fed officials say, is small-bore surgery
Washington
TAX cuts, deregulation and more federal spending advocated by the incoming Trump administration are a classic remedy for economic stagnation and long unemployment lines.
But that medicine may be too strong for an economy that has grown for eight years, with wages now
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg