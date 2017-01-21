You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trumponomics may be wrong medicine for US economy today

What country needs now, economists and Fed officials say, is small-bore surgery
Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170121_NSTRUMPO21_2703208.jpg
Actor Robert De Niro speaking during the We Stand United NYC Rally outside Trump International Hotel & Tower on Jan 19 in New York.
PHOTO: AFP

Washington

TAX cuts, deregulation and more federal spending advocated by the incoming Trump administration are a classic remedy for economic stagnation and long unemployment lines.

But that medicine may be too strong for an economy that has grown for eight years, with wages now

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
5 Car registrations jump 52%
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening