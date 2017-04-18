You are here
Turkey's weak economy exposed after referendum
Unemployment hits 7-year peak in early 2017 while the budget deficit rises, underlining the challenges for nation
Istanbul
SUPPORTERS of Recep Tayyip Erdogan waved flags in the streets while opponents banged pots and pans in protest in their homes, after a narrow referendum victory gave the Turkish president sweeping powers and laid the nation's divisions bare.
The referendum will bring the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg