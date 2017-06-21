Two more Singaporeans issued with orders under Internal Security Act: MHA

TWO Singaporean men have been arrested and issued with orders under the Internal Security Act, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

The pair were both auxiliary police officers at private security firm Aetos at the time of their arrests. Muhammad Khairul bin Mohamed, 24, was issued with an order of detention in June 2017, after he was radicalised and had plans to undertake armed violence in Syria.

His then-colleague, 24-year-old Mohamad Rizal bin Wahid, was issued with a restriction order in June 2017 for supporting Khairul's intentions. Rizal did not bring the matter to the attention of the authorities or the Aetos management, the MHA said.

The ministry reiterated the point that those who know of a friend or relative that may be radicalised, or intends to take part in acts of violence, should report him or her to the authorities immediately. They can do so by informing the Internal Security Department at 1800-2626-ISD.