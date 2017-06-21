You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Two more Singaporeans issued with orders under Internal Security Act: MHA

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 16:15
by
leeuwen@sph.com.sg@LeeUwenBT

TWO Singaporean men have been arrested and issued with orders under the Internal Security Act, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

The pair were both auxiliary police officers at private security firm Aetos at the time of their arrests. Muhammad Khairul bin Mohamed, 24, was issued with an order of detention in June 2017, after he was radicalised and had plans to undertake armed violence in Syria.

His then-colleague, 24-year-old Mohamad Rizal bin Wahid, was issued with a restriction order in June 2017 for supporting Khairul's intentions. Rizal did not bring the matter to the attention of the authorities or the Aetos management, the MHA said.

The ministry reiterated the point that those who know of a friend or relative that may be radicalised, or intends to take part in acts of violence, should report him or her to the authorities immediately. They can do so by informing the Internal Security Department at 1800-2626-ISD.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Lee Kuan Yew's final will was not drafted by Stamford Law: Lee Hsien Yang
2 More local law firms willing to take in trainees, but without pay
3 Lee Hsien Yang unhappy over delay and uncertainty in demolishing Oxley Road House: Goh Chok Tong
4 Lee Hsien Yang plans to leave Singapore
5 Lee Suet Fern steps down as Singapore managing partner of Morgan Lewis Bockius LLP
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening