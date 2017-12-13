UK inflation hits highest level in nearly 6 years

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
London
BRITISH Inflation unexpectedly rose to its highest level in nearly six years in November, tightening the post-Brexit vote squeeze on households whose spending is the main driver of the country's economy.
Consumer price inflation hit an annual rate of 3.1 per cent in November
