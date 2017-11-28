You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK pitches new industry strategy as Brexit looms

Plan would strengthen infrastructure and business environment in an effort to improve productivity
Tue, Nov 28, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171128_NAHBREXIT28_3196474.jpg
"Britain's productivity performance has not been good enough and is holding back our earning power as a country," says Mr Clark.

London

BRITAIN pitched a new strategy for industry on Monday that sees greater state intervention to tackle weak productivity and to help the world's sixth largest economy cope with the upheaval of leaving the European Union (EU) .

Prime Minister Theresa May first flagged the plan

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Consumer agency power struggle underscores Trump's deregulation push

Man arrested over Australia New Year's Eve 'terror' plot

US charges three Chinese for hacking Moody's, Siemens

MAS steers debate on ethics of AI, Big Data; kicks off industry consult

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

Ash cloud underscores Indonesia's reliance on Bali for tourist dollars

Editor's Choice

BT_20171128_NRAGUNG28M1J2_3196308.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

greateastern.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern in dire need of fightback plan

BT_20171128_YYUOB28_3196230.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

Most Read

1 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
2 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
3 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Bitcoin now gunning for US$10,000 as cryptocurrency mania intensifiess
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171128_JLMAS28_3196300.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

MAS steers debate on ethics of AI, Big Data; kicks off industry consult

BT_20171128_NRAGUNG28M1J2_3196308.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

BT_20171128_YYUOB28_3196230.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

workers28.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's civil servants to get biggest bonus in four years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening