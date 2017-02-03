UK PM May to meet Israel's Netanyahu on Monday: spokeswoman

British Prime Minister Theresa May will met her Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu for talks in London on Monday, during which she will say a continued increase in Israel's settlement activity undermines trust in the peace process.

Mrs May's spokeswoman said the focus of the talks would be the bilateral relationship, including boosting trade when Britain leaves the European Union, as well as working together on "a range of shared challenges".

"I would expect the prime minister to set out the government's position that we think the continued increase in settlement activity undermines trust," she told reporters.

"Our focus is on how do we make a two-state solution with an Israel that is safe from terrorism and a Palestinian state that is viable and sovereign, work?"

Israel unveiled plans on Tuesday for 3,000 more settlement homes in the occupied West Bank, the third such announcement in 11 days.

