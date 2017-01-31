You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK under pressure to cancel Trump state visit

Over a million people have signed a petition against the planned trip following his executive order on refugees
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170131_KVMAY31_2716433.jpg
Mr Trump (left) with Ms May outside of the White House in Washington, DC, on Jan 27. The UK PM's closeness to the erratic billionaire has drawn fire at home.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

London

MORE than one million people had signed a petition on Monday demanding that Britain cancel plans for a state visit by US President Donald Trump following his ban on travellers from mainly Muslim countries.

With Prime Minister Theresa May under growing pressure over her ties

