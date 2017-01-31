You are here
UK under pressure to cancel Trump state visit
Over a million people have signed a petition against the planned trip following his executive order on refugees
London
MORE than one million people had signed a petition on Monday demanding that Britain cancel plans for a state visit by US President Donald Trump following his ban on travellers from mainly Muslim countries.
With Prime Minister Theresa May under growing pressure over her ties
