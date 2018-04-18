You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK wages rise most since 2015 as end to squeeze nears

Tue, Apr 17, 2018 - 11:11 PM

[LONDON] UK wages are rising at their fastest pace in almost three years, raising the prospect of an end to the squeeze on living standards.

Annual pay growth excluding bonuses accelerated to 2.8 per cent in the three months through February, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. Inflation averaged 2.9 per cent in the same period and is forecast to fall toward 2 per cent this year.

The return of real-income growth will be good news for hard-pressed households after more than a year of wages lagging behind prices. That suppressed consumer spending in 2017, holding back overall economic growth.

The wage figures may reinforce speculation that the Bank of England will raise interest rates again next month, despite the economy being disrupted by bad weather in the first quarter. Officials fear home-grown inflationary pressures are building as labor shortages leave firms struggling to fill vacancies.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

R Employment rose to a record high between December and February after the economy added 55,000 jobs, the ONS figures showed. The jobless rate fell to 4.2 per cent, the lowest since 1975 and below the BOE's estimate of the equilibrium rate.

The pound fell slightly after the data were released as wage growth including bonuses fell short of expectations, holding at 2.8 per cent. Earlier, the pound touched its highest level against the dollar since the UK voted to leave the European Union. It traded at US$1.4329 as of 10 am in London.

Sterling's 14 per cent gain over the past year has helped to suppress inflation, reversing some of the impact of the currency's decline in 2016. Using a measure of inflation that includes owner-occupier housing costs, pay growth actually overtook inflation between December and February.

Few, however, expect any immediate effect on spending, with consumer activity - and the economy as a whole - forecast to see the weakest growth in years in 2018.

In February, the jobless rate fell to an all-time low of 4 per cent private-sector regular wage growth hit 3 per cent. The inactivity rate also declined to a record low.

But while a May BOE rate increase is all-but priced in by investors, not everyone is convinced that the labor market is running out of slack.

A study co-authored by former policy maker David Blanchflower argued this week that there are still a significant number of people seeking more hours, meaning unemployment may have to fall below 3 per cent before wage growth picks up any serious traction.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Pyongyang plans formal nod to denuclearization, Seoul says

EU seeks terror e-evidence faster from US internet firms

IMF spots trouble ahead as solid world growth poised to slow

Thailand approves tax incentive plan to encourage bank mergers

US industrial output cools in March but stays strong

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Editor's Choice

BT_20180417_VIEMPLOYER_3398035.jpg
Apr 17, 2018
Government & Economy

MNC, bank recruiters go all out to woo young talent away from startups

BT_20180417_ABCIRCLES16_3397790.jpg
Apr 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Circles.Life hopes to bring partners aboard its digital platform

BT_20180417_YOFABER17_3397841.jpg
Apr 17, 2018
Real Estate

Faber Garden on the market for S$1.18b

Most Read

1 Fortis' woes pile pressure on Singapore-listed RHT Health Trust
2 80% of EC units at Rivercove Residences sold
3 Singapore retail investors have low trust in financial services industry
4 Faber Garden at Upper Thomson to be up for collective sale with S$1.18b reserve price
5 URA seeks views on 90-day rental cap, 80% approval for strata-titled homes for Airbnb-style rentals
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Exports 15244777 (BLOOMBERG).jpg
Apr 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists expect slower export growth for the rest of 2018 as March NODX shrinks 2.7%

SG Exports 15244777 (BLOOMBERG).jpg
Apr 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

desmond.jpg
Apr 17, 2018
Transport

SMRT's Desmond Kuek stepping down

BP_Temasek_170418_112.jpg
Apr 17, 2018
Transport

Temasek interested in buying into HNA's Hong Kong airlines: source

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening