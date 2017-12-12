You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK workers face renewed hit to spending power in 2018: Korn Ferry

Tue, Dec 12, 2017 - 8:39 AM

2017-08-16T125248Z_937825393_RC1D986EB980_RTRMADP_3_BRITAIN-JOBS.JPG
Workers in Britain look set to suffer another hit to their spending power in 2018 while most of their peers in the world's other big rich economies will have small gains, human resources firm Korn Ferry said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Workers in Britain look set to suffer another hit to their spending power in 2018 while most of their peers in the world's other big rich economies will have small gains, human resources firm Korn Ferry said on Tuesday.

A combination of high inflation, caused in large part by the 2016 Brexit vote, and weak wage growth means British workers are expected to see their salaries fall in real terms by 0.5 per cent next year, according to a survey published by the firm.

The most recent official data has shown British average weekly earnings fell by an annual 0.4 per cent in the three months to September when adjusted for inflation.

Globally, inflation-adjusted wages are expected to rise by 1.5 per cent next year, Korn Ferry said, the weakest predicted increase in five years, underscoring the challenge for policymakers in many countries where unemployment is low but wage growth is weak.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Benjamin Frost, Korn Ferry's global general manager, said the situation in Britain was aggravated by the jump in inflation which hit three per cent in October and is expected to stay at that level when data for November is released on Tuesday.

"What stands out is that employers are not increasing their pay rises to account for that," he said. "They have limited ability to charge their customers more and improvements in productivity are easier said than done in the short term."

In the United States, workers were expected to see a real-terms salary increase of one per cent in 2018, based on forecasts of wage increases of three per cent and inflation of two per cent.

Korn Ferry said the predicted salary increases were based on its database which contains information from 25,000 organisations across more than 110 countries. In Britain, 770 firms took part.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Firefighters hold back massive Southern California wildfire

Japan Nov wholesale prices rise at fastest pace in 9 years

Australian senator quits over China links

South Korea's Moon, China's Xi to talk North Korea, trade in Beijing summit

HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk

US manufacturing, services executives see continued growth

Editor's Choice

BT_20171212_JLDIGIBANKUTU3_3216696.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Banking & Finance

Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?

BT_20171212_ASTRAFI12_3216587.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Trafigura sees higher volatility in oil market next year

BT_20171212_SHEQUITIES12_3216562.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Asian equities set for 'bullish' road ahead driven by earnings

Most Read

1 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
2 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
3 Stocks to watch: CDL, ComfortDelGro, Centurion, Fullerton Health, Datapulse Technology
4 Dakota Crescent to get new flats, retain public housing role: Lawrence Wong
5 Hot stock: ComfortDelGro up on Uber deal; analysts keep ratings unchanged
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_condo_111217_34.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore resale condo prices up 0.5% in November: SRX Property

Akayed Ullah.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Government & Economy

'Terror' bomber strikes New York subway, three hurt

BP_LAND_111217_29.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Real Estate

HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk

Dec 12, 2017
Banking & Finance

Temasek-backed Accuron MedTech invests in local medtech company Advent Access

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening