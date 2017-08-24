You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UN racism committee issues 'warning' over US tensions

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 18:04

[GENEVA] A UN committee tasked with combatting racism has issued a formal "early warning" over conditions in the United States, a rare move often used to signal the potential of a looming civil conflict.

The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination said it had invoked its "early warning and urgent action procedure" because of the proliferation of racist demonstrations in the US.

It specifically noted the unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which a woman was killed after an avowed white supremacist ploughed his car into a group of anti-racism counterprotestors.

The racism committee, part of the UN human rights office, can issue a formal early warning to help prevent "existing problems from escalating into conflict" or to "prevent a resumption of conflict where it has previously occurred", according to the rights office website.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

President Donald Trump has been widely criticised for his response to the Charlottesville clashes, after he said "both sides" were to blame for the violence.

The UN committee urged Washington, "as well as high-level politicians and public officials, to unequivocally and unconditionally reject and condemn racist hate speech", without mentioning Mr Trump by name.

"We are alarmed by the racist demonstrations, with overtly racist slogans, chants and salutes by white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and the Ku Klux Klan, promoting white supremacy and inciting racial discrimination and hatred," committee head Anastasia Crickley said in a statement.

The committee monitors compliance with the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, which the US ratified in 1994.

The US warning marks the seventh such alert issued in the past decade.

They mainly concern countries gripped by ethnic and religious strife, including Burundi, Nigeria, Iraq and Ivory Coast.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Britain, in error, tells dozens of EU citizens to leave

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

German economy set to break through 2% growth hurdle in 2017

Euro zone business growth maintains solid pace in August

India Cabinet approves plans to merge some state-run banks

Update: Hong Kong lowers storm signal as typhoon Hato makes landfall

Editor's Choice

2017-08-22T143002Z_343589093_RC15C5C71BC0_RTRMADP_3_USA-STOCKS.JPG
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fund managers keep dancing even as September jinx looms

BT_20170823_YCALIPAY23A_3049298.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Consumer

Alipay targeting Singapore consumers

BT_20170823_SETAXI23_3049513.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro in talks with Uber to help manage taxi fleet

Most Read

1 Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale
2 If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again
3 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
4 Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr
5 Start life right, stay healthy and live smart
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

COE 17967017.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Transport

Singapore COE premiums fall across the board

Tampines Court 18476289.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m

coe.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SG Retail CPI 13789129.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation edges up in July on higher retail, water prices

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening