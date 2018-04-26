You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US Air Force tests missile in California

Thu, Apr 26, 2018 - 6:34 AM

2017-11-22T120451Z_446934117_RC1153BB8600_RTRMADP_3_USA-NUCLEAR-ICBM.JPG
The US Air Force on Wednesday test launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, officials said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The US Air Force on Wednesday test launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, officials said.

According to a statement from Air Force Global Strike Command, the missile took off at 5.26am (12:26 GMT) and was successful.

"A reliable test launch occurs when a test missile launches, completes its flight path within a designated safety corridor, the equipment functions properly, sensor data is collected, and the test reentry vehicle impacts where targeted," the statement read.

"Though the reentry vehicle reached its intended target, the test and analysis data is not releasable to the public."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Officials said the test had been scheduled three to five years ago, and this is the first such launch this year.

Decades after the Cold War, the United States still fields hundreds of Minuteman III ICBMs, dotted in silos across rural America.

Over the next 20 years, the Air Force will switch out the entirety of its Minuteman III fleet with a new missile known currently known as the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD).

AFP

Government & Economy

Turnbull woos Australians with tax relief as 2019 election looms

Najib predicts better win after 2013 vote scare, 1MDB 'mistakes'

Malaysia to double airport capacity for 2b fliers in Asia

Philippines closing Boracay to tourists under high security

France's Macron pushes back at 'America First' agenda

PhillipCapital chairman is Businessman of the Year

Editor's Choice

BT_20180426_VIHANNOVER26_3412946.jpg
Apr 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore gears up to be Asean gateway for German firms

BT_20180426_LKSBA_3412798.jpg
Apr 26, 2018
Government & Economy

PhillipCapital chairman is Businessman of the Year

BP_Changi_260418_1.jpg
Apr 26, 2018
Transport

Changi Airport bets on startups to create game changers

Most Read

1 Singapore Cabinet reshuffle: 4G leaders now helming two-thirds of ministries
2 ST Engineering's Chinese unit files for bankruptcy after failing to dispose of assets
3 Trek 2000 chairman, others involved in breaches: forensic accountants
4 Asbestos found on St John's Island, more than half of the island sealed
5 Forensics on Trek 2000 reveal millions in suspected fake sales, roundtripping
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Changi_260418_1.jpg
Apr 26, 2018
Transport

Changi Airport bets on startups to create game changers

BT_20180426_LKSBA_3412798.jpg
Apr 26, 2018
Government & Economy

PhillipCapital chairman is Businessman of the Year

BP_SGViet_260418_3.jpg
Apr 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Smart cities network to include 3 Vietnam cities

BP_GojekComfort_260418_2.jpg
Apr 26, 2018
Transport

Indonesia's Go-Jek, ComfortDelGro in talks to explore tie-up: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening