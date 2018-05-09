You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US charges former CIA agent with spying for China

Wed, May 09, 2018 - 11:55 AM

ascia-0905.jpg
The US Justice Department announced Tuesday it had indicted a former CIA operative for spying for China, in a case that could be tied to the dramatic collapse of the CIA's China network eight years ago.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The US Justice Department announced Tuesday it had indicted a former CIA operative for spying for China, in a case that could be tied to the dramatic collapse of the CIA's China network eight years ago.

Three years after he left the CIA in 2007, Jerry Chun Shing Lee took money from Chinese intelligence officers in exchange for information "relating to the national defence of the United States," the Justice Department said.

Lee, 53, a naturalised US citizen who was at the time resident in Hong Kong, was given information requests by the Chinese agents and hid the cash payments he received.

He was arrested in January. According to a warrant made public at the time, FBI agents had discovered in Lee's luggage, during a court-authorised search in 2012, notebooks with the names, contacts and other details on covert CIA employees and informants.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In voluntary interviews with FBI agents in 2012, Lee, who spent 14 years at the CIA, admitted preparing a classified document for the Chinese agents.

But nearly six years elapsed before he was arrested.

Lee was charged Tuesday with one count of conspiracy to gather or deliver national defence information to aid a foreign government, and two counts of unlawfully retaining documents related to the national defense.

Officials have not said why it took so long to bring charges against Lee, nor detailed what materials he gave to the Chinese agents.

But the case takes place amid widespread concern in the US intelligence community that Beijing has been able to cripple their operations in China.

The New York Times reported last year that starting in 2010, to the end of 2012, the Chinese killed "at least a dozen" sources the CIA had inside China and imprisoned six or more others.

A hunt for a "mole" in the agency led to one person, a "former operative" now living elsewhere in Asia, the Times said. But there was not enough information to arrest him.

But others in the agency blamed sloppy work and not a mole, the Times added.

AFP

Government & Economy

Singapore, Brazil ink avoidance of double taxation pact

Seoul expects North Korea to release 3 US detainees: Yonhap

Russian oligarch sent US$500k to account used by Trump’s lawyer to pay off porn star: Stormy Daniels' lawyer

US secretary of state heads back to North Korea; Trump cites hope for detainees

UK, France, Germany urge US not to block others from sticking to Iran deal

Trump abandons 'defective' Iran nuclear deal, to revive sanctions

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

BT_20180509_YOELIAS9_3428775.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Elias Green condo targeting en bloc

BT_20180509_KYOCBC9_3428745.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC launches S$20m digital skills training drive

Most Read

1 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
2 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
3 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Private apartment, condo rents fall 0.9% in April; HDB rents rise 0.4%: SRX Property

P5084133.JPG
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Bulk sales of 22 River Valley apartments, 5 Bartley terrace houses

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

MALAYSIA-VOTE-110759.jpg
May 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia Elections: Latest polls show tight contest

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening