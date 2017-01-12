You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US companies have new business risk - being labelled 'anti-American' by Trump

After some of America's largest companies were rebuked by him, others are worried they may be his next target
Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 05:50

New York

SOME US companies are reviewing potential mergers while others are rethinking job cuts or looking at their manufacturing operations in China for fear of being cast as "anti-American" by president-elect Donald Trump, according to Wall Street bankers, company executives and crisis

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
3 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
4 Car COE premiums rise
5 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening