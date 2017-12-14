US, EU, Japan slam market-distorting trade practices, take swipe at China

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Buenos Aires
THE United States, European Union and Japan vowed to work together to fight market-distorting trade practices and policies that have fuelled excess production capacity, naming several key features of China's economic system.
In a joint statement that did not single out
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo