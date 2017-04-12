You are here

US governor goes down as humiliating sex scandal surfaces

Alabama governor resigns amid impeachment proceedings linked to affair with senior aide
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 05:50

Robert Bentley, 74, pleaded guilty in an agreement with prosecutors on Monday to two misdemeanor campaign violations and is barred from seeking public office again.
Washington

THE governor of the conservative southern US state of Alabama resigned on Monday, shortly after lawmakers began impeachment proceedings linked to his affair with a senior aide that was made public in humiliating detail.

Robert Bentley, 74, pleaded guilty in an agreement

