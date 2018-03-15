You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US pressing China to cut trade surplus by US$100b: White House

Thu, Mar 15, 2018 - 9:05 AM

2018-03-14T210629Z_1291205307_RC12D7AB0810_RTRMADP_3_USA-TRUMP.JPG
The Trump administration is pressing China to cut its trade surplus with the United States by US$100 billion, a White House spokeswoman said on Wednesday, clarifying a tweet last week from President Donald Trump.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration is pressing China to cut its trade surplus with the United States by US$100 billion, a White House spokeswoman said on Wednesday, clarifying a tweet last week from President Donald Trump.

Last Wednesday, Trump tweeted that China had been asked to develop a plan to reduce its trade imbalance with the United States by US$1 billion, but the spokeswoman said Trump had meant to say US$100 billion.

The United States had a record US$375 billion trade deficit with China in 2017, which made up two thirds of a global US$566 billion US trade gap last year, according to US Census Bureau data.

China reported its 2017 US trade surplus as US$276 billion, also about two thirds of its reported global surplus of US$422.5 billion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The White House spokeswoman declined to provide details about how the administration would like China to accomplish the surplus-cutting goal - whether increased purchases of US products such as soybeans or aircraft would suffice, or whether it wants China to make major changes to its industrial policies, cut subsidies to state-owned enterprises or further reduce steel and aluminum capacity.

The request comes as the Trump administration is said to be preparing tariffs on imports of up to US$60 billion worth of Chinese information technology, telecoms and consumer products as part of a US investigation into China's intellectual property practices.

It is also unclear if the requested US$100 billion reduction would address US complaints about China's investment policies that effectively require US firms to transfer technology to Chinese joint venture partners in order to gain market access.

The issue is a core part of the probe being conducted under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, a provision seldom invoked since the World Trade Organization was founded in 1995.

Trade experts have said tariffs imposed as a result of the China intellectual property probe may fall outside of WTO rules.

In a Thursday editorial, widely-read Chinese state-run tabloid the Global Times said the United States was trying to play the victim.

"If the US wants to reduce its trade deficit, it has to make Americans more hard-working and conduct reforms in accordance with international market demand, instead of asking the rest of the world to change," it wrote.

"Once a trade war starts, capable countries won't bow to the US China has tried hard to avoid a trade war, but if one breaks out, appeasement is not an option."

US TARGETS INDIAN SUBSIDIES

But Washington showed on Wednesday that it has not abandoned the global trade body, launching a WTO legal challenge to India's export subsidies for domestic companies, including producers of steel, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles and IT products.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said India had failed to remove the subsidies as required by WTO rules after the country reached certain economic benchmarks.

The United States is expected to invoke a national security exception to WTO rules in imposing import tariffs of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum announced by Mr Trump last week.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told lawmakers on Wednesday his department would soon publish procedures for product-specific exemptions from the steel tariffs for items that are not available from domestic producers or in short supply. The procedures are due by Sunday.

Anne Forristall Luke, president of the US Tire Manufacturers Association, said the group would be "pressing very hard" for an exemption from tariffs for high-strength wire rod used to make cord for steel tire belts that is not produced by US mills.

The largest sources for the material are Japan and Brazil, she said, adding that US tire producers will lose business to foreign competitors if their steel costs rise.

"We are working this from the product side and the country side. We think we have a very good case," she told Reuters.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Australia urged to get tough on human rights at Asean summit

Case partners Carousell to improve consumer protection in online market for used cars

Hearing date set for Trump showdown with porn star

Economic lift boosted job opportunities for Singaporeans last year: MOM

Singapore small businesses more upbeat about prospects this year: CPA Australia

Flush over tax cuts, Trump says 'phase 2' is coming

Editor's Choice

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

Most Read

1 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
2 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
3 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-Budget2018-27.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
SME

Singapore small businesses more upbeat about prospects this year: CPA Australia

Mar 15, 2018
Stocks

Singapore shares enter afternoon session lower on Thursday; STI at 3,520.87, down 0.5% on day

Mar 15, 2018
Consumer

Case partners Carousell to improve consumer protection in online market for used cars

2018-03-15T000842Z_1570398818_RC1AC90B1590_RTRMADP_3_AMAZON-COM-RATINGS.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Consumer

Regulators raid Amazon Japan on suspicion of anti-trust violation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening