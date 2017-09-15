You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US retail sales post biggest drop in six months

Fri, Sep 15, 2017 - 9:24 PM

[WASHINGTON] US retail sales unexpectedly fell in August, likely hurt by the impact of Hurricane Harvey on motor vehicle purchases, suggesting a moderation in consumer spending in the third quarter.

The Commerce Department said on Friday retail sales dropped 0.2 per cent last month, the biggest decline in six months. Data for July was revised to show sales increasing 0.3 per cent instead of the previously reported 0.6 per cent jump.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales nudging up 0.1 per cent.

Motor vehicle sales tumbled 1.6 per cent last month, the biggest drop since January, after being unchanged in July.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Harvey, which slammed Texas in the last week of August and unleashed unprecedented flooding in Houston, probably dented sales of automobiles.

Auto sales are, however, expected to get a boost from the replacement of flood-damaged vehicles. Overall retail sales increased 3.2 per cent in August on a year-on-year basis, pointing to underlying strength in domestic demand.

The Commerce Department said while it could not isolate the impact of Harvey on retail sales, it had received indications from companies that the hurricane had "both positive and negative effects on their sales data while others indicated they were not impacted at all." Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales fell 0.2 per cent last month after an unrevised 0.6 per cent increase in July. These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product. Last month's drop suggested consumer spending could slow in the July-September period.

The weak retail sales report will probably do little to change expectations that the Federal Reserve will announce a plan to start shrinking its $4.2 trillion portfolio of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities at its Sept 19-20 policy meeting.

The US central bank is expected to raise interest rates again only in December. It has increased borrowing costs twice this year.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, increased at a 3.3 per cent annualized rate in the second quarter. That boosted GDP growth to a 3.0 per cent rate in the April-June period.

Despite sluggish wage growth, even as the labor market nears full employment, the fundamentals for consumer spending are solid. The stock market is near record highs and house prices have maintained their advance, increasing household wealth.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US industrial output, sapped by Harvey, falls for first time since January

Reserves top US$400b in boost to India safety buffer

Update: Terrorist blast injures 18 during London's subway's rush hour

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

ECB to announce in Oct plans to reduce QE; buy bonds through June 2018: Reuters poll

UK police investigate reports of blast on London underground train

Editor's Choice

Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Listing aspirant placed under JM amid controversial claims

w4.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

More jobs ahead but growth likely to be subdued

BT_20170915_HALIMAH15_3086854.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah

Most Read

1 Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight
2 CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study
3 Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory
4 SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds
5 Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Grand Prix 20080026 .jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore Grand Prix extends Formula 1 until 2021

f1.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

bp_condo_120917_69.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers move 1,581 new private homes, ECs in Aug, up 98% y-o-y

2017-08-07T030634Z_732054440_RC15C13414C0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-TELECOMMUNICATIONS-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singtel upgrades mobile plans with unlimited talktime, SMS and data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening