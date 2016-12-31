You are here

US says Taiwan president's transit based on "long-standing practice"

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 17:29

Taiwan President Tsai Ing Wen's transit through the United States next month during her January visit to allies in Latin American countries is based on common practice, the de facto US embassy in Taiwan said on Friday.
"President Tsai's transit through the United States is based on long-standing US practice and is consistent with the unofficial nature of our relations with Taiwan," Alys Spensley, acting spokeswoman for the American Institute in Taiwan, told Reuters.

"There is no change to the US 'one China' policy," she added.

Ms Tsai is transiting in the United States on her way to and from visiting Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador in that order. She will leave Taiwan on Jan 7 and return on Jan 15.

