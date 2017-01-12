You are here

US Senate approves measure launching Obamacare repeal process

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 15:05

The US Senate on Thursday took a first concrete step toward dismantling Obamacare, voting to instruct key committees to draft legislation repealing President Barack Obama's signature health insurance program.
The vote was 51-48. The resolution now goes to the House of Representatives, which is expected to vote on it this week. Scrapping Obamacare is a top priority of the Republican majorities in both chambers and Republican President-elect Donald Trump.

