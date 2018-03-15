You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Weakened Merkel begins 4th term beset by challenges

Wed, Mar 14, 2018 - 11:17 PM

GERMANY-POLITICS-GOVERNMENT-PARTIES-141504.jpg
German lawmakers voted on Wednesday to re-elect Angela Merkel as chancellor for a fourth, and likely final, term that may prove her most challenging yet as she takes charge of a fragile coalition with her personal standing diminished.
PHOTO: AFP

[BERLIN] German lawmakers voted on Wednesday to re-elect Angela Merkel as chancellor for a fourth, and likely final, term that may prove her most challenging yet as she takes charge of a fragile coalition with her personal standing diminished.

Lawmakers voted by 364 to 315, with nine abstentions, in favour of re-electing Mrs Merkel, a humbling start as the coalition of her conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) has 399 votes in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

"I accept the vote," a beaming Merkel, 63, told lawmakers before being sworn in by Bundestag President Wolfgang Schaeuble.

In office since 2005, she has dominated Germany's political landscape and steered the European Union through economic crisis.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But her authority was dented by her decision in 2015 to commit Germany to an open-door policy on refugees, resulting in an influx of more than one million people that laid bare deep divisions within the EU over migration.

While also being locked in a trade stand-off with the United States, Mrs Merkel must now juggle competing domestic demands from within her coalition.

Her conservative CDU/CSU alliance only turned to the SPD to prolong the 'grand coalition' that has governed Germany since 2013 out of desperation, after talks on a three-way alliance with two smaller parties collapsed last November.

"It will not be an easy coalition, we have some difficult tasks ahead," said Volker Kauder, parliamentary leader of the conservative bloc.

Ministers, younger and more diverse than the last Cabinet, take up their posts almost six months after last September's national election in which both coalition partners lost support to the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

"I have the feeling that nothing good is going to be done for the country in this legislature period," said Alice Weidel, the AfD's leader in parliament. "It will probably be Angela Merkel's last term and at some point it will be enough."

Abroad she faces the trade tensions with Washington, pressure from France to reform Europe, and from Britain to stand up to Russia.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said it was "high time for a new government" to go to work.

"It is good that the time of uncertainty is over," he said at a ceremony with Merkel's Cabinet ministers.

Mrs Merkel's spokesman said she would head to France on Friday to discuss bilateral, European and international topics with President Emmanuel Macron.

On Tuesday, Mrs Merkel's spokesman said she spoke by phone with British Prime Minister Theresa May and condemned a nerve agent attack on an ex-Russian spy in England for which May held Moscow responsible.

Despite that, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Mrs Merkel on her re-election in a telegram and emphasized the importance of further developing bilateral ties, the Kremlin said.

At home, the pressure is on both sides of the coalition to deliver for their rank and file. Their deal includes a clause that envisages a review of the government's progress after two years, giving each the opportunity to pull out then if it is not working for them.

Fault lines have emerged in the new government even before its first Cabinet meeting, with tensions evident over the sequencing and extent of reforms.

The SPD only agreed to ally with Mrs Merkel after promising a list of distinctive policies after the last four years in coalition damaged its standing among voters.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trump taps TV pundit Kudlow for top economic post

US Congress inches forward with gun violence measure

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

MAS to reduce duplication, automate data submission from financial institutions

Presidential race shaping up to be a rematch between Jokowi and Prabowo

Editor's Choice

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
3 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

BT_20180315_YMFURLA_3351293.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Consumer

Furla buys Singapore operations from franchisee

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening