White House 'aware' of Iran missile test

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 07:36

[WASHINGTON] The White House said Monday it was aware that Iran had recently carried out a missile test, but refrained from offering details or criticism.

"We are aware that Iran fired that missile. We are looking into the exact nature of it," said White House spokesman Sean Spicer.

Earlier, Fox News - citing unnamed US officials - reported that Tehran had carried out a ballistic missile test on Sunday.

Such a test could be in violation of UN resolutions and could pave the way for sanctions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also publicly confirmed the test and said the launching of a ballistic missile constitutes a "flagrant violation" of UN rules.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Mr Netanyahu said he intended to "raise the renewal of sanctions against Iran in this context and in other contexts" in his upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump on Feb 15.

Both Mr Trump and Mr Netanyahu have strongly opposed a nuclear deal with Iran that saw Tehran curb its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

Any new sanctions would severely test the durability of the accord.

AFP

