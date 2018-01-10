You are here

Home > Government & Economy

World Bank upgrades global growth forecasts as recovery strengthens

Wed, Jan 10, 2018 - 6:14 AM

HONG_KONG-CHINA-POLITICS-RAILWAY-140922.jpg
For the first time in many years, the World Bank's outlook for the global economy is better than expected rather than worse, with all regions seeing improved growth, according to its latest forecast released Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] For the first time in many years, the World Bank's outlook for the global economy is better than expected rather than worse, with all regions seeing improved growth, according to its latest forecast released Tuesday.

However, the bank warns that countries must make investments to improve their growth prospects, and the time to do that is before the next economic crisis hits, as it inevitably will.

"The big story is a good story. Global growth stronger than what we expected," World Bank economist Ayhan Kose told AFP, noting that all the forecasts are better than those in the June edition of the Global Economic Prospects report.

Mr Kose, who heads the World Bank's Development Prospects Group - which twice a year prepares the global economic forecasts - notes that the world is seeing "highly synchronised" economic expansion across regions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That includes solid growth in the "big three" advanced economies - the United States, the eurozone and Japan - and improvements in the important emerging market economies.

In addition, large commodity exporting economies like Russia and Brazil - that were struggling and saw their economies contract in 2016 - recovered last year.

HIGHER GROWTH

Since the last forecast in June, the World Bank has upgraded nearly all of its forecasts, with global economic growth now expected to rise to 3.0 per cent for 2017, three-tenths of a point higher than the prior estimate.

Growth is expected to hit 3.1 per cent this year, and 3.0 per cent in 2019.

The biggest gains are in advanced economies, which were revised up four-tenths for 2017 and 2018, to 2.3 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively.

But for 2019 and 2020, those economies are seen slowing to 1.9 per cent and 1.7 per cent, the report said.

Euro area growth was revised up 0.7 points to 2.4 per cent in 2017, and another 0.6 points to 2.1 per cent for 2018.

The United States saw a smaller upgrade to 2.3 per cent last year and 2.2 per cent this year, while Japan rebounded to 1.7 per cent in 2017 and an expected 1.3 per cent this year.

The report raised its forecast for China in 2017 by three-tenths to 6.8 per cent, and sees 6.4 per cent GDP expansion this year.

'DOWNSIDE RISKS'

The efforts by central banks to keep interest rates low has helped stabilize the global economy and fueled the recovery, Mr Kose said in an interview.

However, "downside risks continue dominating the outlook," he cautioned.

He warned that "history will repeat itself," and like all recoveries, "this expansion will end at some point." Risks include rising debt levels, which are more concerning given that central banks are beginning to raise interest rates and could do so more quickly if the recovery starts to ignite inflation, Mr Kose said.

Another risk are the "escalating trade restrictions."

While Mr Kose did not specifically name the United States, President Donald Trump has taken a very aggressive stance on trade policy.

The Republican has targeted China, hitting Beijing with numerous trade complaints, and sought to renegotiate free trade agreements, including the Nafta pact with Canada and Mexico.

INVESTMENT NEEDED

The World Bank said its report was "a clarion call for public action" to prevent growth from slowing.

Mr Kose said increasing the ability of countries to grow faster is "the single most important issue for the global economy."

The World Bank recommends a combination of improvements in education and health systems; high-quality investment; and labor and business reforms that together "could yield substantial long-run growth dividends and thus contribute to poverty reduction."

Removing obstacles to getting women into the workforce is a key component for many countries, Mr Kose said.

Potential growth was 2.5 per cent from 2013 to 2017, 0.6 percentage points below its average a decade ago, with an even steeper decline in emerging market and developing countries, the bank said.

That decline is expected to widen further without investment.

"To arrest and possibly reverse this decline in potential growth, emerging market and developing economies need to accelerate investment in both physical and human capital," the World Bank said.

"Today, the costs of neglecting these principles have gone sky-high."

AFP

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BT_20180110_VIBUDGET10_3255840.jpg
Jan 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Industry transformation maps 'disconnected from needs of businesses'

BT_20180110_JQNTU10_3255748.jpg
Jan 10, 2018
Technology

NTU unveils all-in-one Smart Pass to support Smart Campus

2017-12-08T051154Z_61810202_RC12DF9AE3B0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIRBNB.JPG
Jan 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore tops Asean for 2018 property market growth forecasts

Most Read

1 New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage
2 Brokers' take: DBS raises Keppel target price by S$2.20 to S$9.80
3 Jack Ma's debt giant grinds to halt as China curbs micro-loans
4 MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development
5 Electricity market to sizzle in 2018 with new elements
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-01-02T024552Z_1777272993_RC1967139C70_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-GDP.JPG
Jan 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Taxes, transformation and tooling up for the future

Jan 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

GLP privatisation scheme goes into effect; delisting date set for Jan 22

Jan 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Cash company China Bearing gets another six months to meet criteria for Catalist listing

Jan 10, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OUE Lippo Healthcare, Hiap Tong Corp, USP Group

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening