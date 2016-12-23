You are here
Yellen sees economic gains benefiting majority
A healthy labour market contributes to higher wages and raises living standards, she says in speech to graduating students at the University of Baltimore
Washington
FEDERAL Reserve chair Janet Yellen said that economic gains are finally raising living standards for most Americans as a healthy labour market contributes to higher wages.
"After years of a slow economic recovery, you are entering the strongest job market in nearly a
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg