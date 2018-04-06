You are here

Home > Government & Economy

'You'll be sorry', Russia tells Britain at UN Security Council meet on nerve agent attack

Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 7:54 AM

nz_russia_06.JPG
Russia told Britain at the United Nations Security Council on Thursday that "you're playing with fire and you'll be sorry" over its accusations that Moscow was to blame for poisoning a former Russian spy and his daughter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[UNITED NATIONS] Russia told Britain at the United Nations Security Council on Thursday that "you're playing with fire and you'll be sorry" over its accusations that Moscow was to blame for poisoning a former Russian spy and his daughter.

It was the second showdown between Russia and Britain at the world body since the March 4 nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in an English town. Russia, which requested Thursday's council meeting, denies any involvement.

The attack has had major diplomatic ramifications, with mass expulsions of Russian and Western diplomats. The 15-member Security Council first met over the issue on March 14 at Britain's request.

"We have told our British colleagues that 'you're playing with fire and you'll be sorry'," Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said during a more than 30-minute speech that attempted to poke holes in Britain's allegations against Moscow.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He suggested that anyone who watched television crime shows like Britain's Midsomer Murders would know "hundreds of clever ways to kill someone" to illustrate the "risky and dangerous" nature of the method Britain says was used to target Mr Skripal.

British police believe a nerve agent was left on the front door of the Salisbury home where Mr Skripal lived after he was freed in a spy swap. He was a military intelligence colonel who betrayed dozens of Russian agents to Britain's MI6 spy service.

"We believe that the UK's actions stand up to any scrutiny," British UN Ambassador Karen Pierce told the Security Council.

"We have nothing to hide... but I do fear that Russia might have something to fear."

At the global chemical weapons watchdog on Wednesday, Russia called for a joint inquiry into the poisoning of the Skripals, but lost a vote on the measure.

"Allowing Russian scientists into an investigation where they are the most likely perpetrators of the crime in Salisbury would be like Scotland Yard inviting in Professor Moriarty," Ms Pierce told reporters earlier on Thursday, citing a character from "Sherlock Holmes".

At the end of the council meeting, Mr Nebenzia read a passage from the novel "Alice in Wonderland" about a trial where the Queen demands the sentence first and the verdict afterward. "Does that remind you of anything?" he added.

Ms Pierce responded: "There is another very good quote from Alice in Wonderland which is: 'sometimes I've believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast', so I think that's the quote the suits my Russian colleague best."

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US willing to talk trade with China, no session set yet: official

Japan Feb real wages fall for third straight month

Japan household spending posts biggest drop in nearly a year

Trump urges US$100b in new China tariffs, stoking tensions

US to update Saudi artillery for US$1.31b

Trump breaks silence, claims no knowledge of porn star payment

Editor's Choice

BT_20180406_LKDAIRYFARM__3382880.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Real Estate

Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Government monitoring trade spat; Singapore, KL may gain from trade diversion

BT_20180406_VIWAHLOON6_3382800.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
SME

French giant Vinci buys majority stake in Singapore engineering firm for S$250m

Most Read

1 Scoot flight returns to Singapore safely after 'alleged bomb threat on board'
2 Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore
3 Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans
4 Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m
5 Tan Chuan-Jin to head Healthway Medical's new advisory board
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nmtrump.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump urges US$100b in new China tariffs, stoking tensions

BT_20180406_LKDAIRYFARM__3382880.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Real Estate

Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b

Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC chief Samuel Tsien gets 15.6% rise in salary in 2017

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Government monitoring trade spat; Singapore, KL may gain from trade diversion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening