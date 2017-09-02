You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth

BlackRock finds more risk assets at insurers than in '08

In a decade of low interest rates, they have had to venture beyond traditional holdings of vanilla bonds.
Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170902_BLACKROCK2UAY0_3066675.jpg
There's a raging debate on Wall Street over whether a big correction is looming - and if so, whether unforeseen faults in financial markets might crack open, as they did a decade ago.
PHOTO: AFP

INSURERS got burned badly in the 2008 financial crisis. So almost a decade later, BlackRock Inc scoured the industry's US$5 trillion in US investments to figure out how they would fare if markets crash so hard again. The answer: It could be worse.

The world's largest money manager mined

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

Sep 2, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore, Japan investing more in each other

BT_20170902_SSIRAS2_3066837.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Technology

Taxman taps apps to make filing returns less taxing

BT_20170902_COVER02FINAL_3066051.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Brunch

Rites of passage

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore sets up new financial advisory firm to drive growth
2 'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs
3 Stocks to watch: Yangzijiang, Sembcorp, Cosco, Sincap
4 M1, StarHub unveil unlimited mobile data plans
5 Sharp rise in DC charges for non-landed homes amid en bloc fever
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170902_COVER02FINAL_3066051.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Brunch

Rites of passage

BT_20170902_FEATURE02-BNGA_3063625.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Feature

A Baltic surprise

BT_20170902_HWASONG_3066898.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Opinion

A week of missiles, hurricanes and floods

BT_20170902_CPPMI1_3065931.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Government & Economy

China's factory growth rises, but services growth slows

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening