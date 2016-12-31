You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth
OUTLOOK 2017

China markets: yuan down, stocks down, bonds faltering

But all is not entirely lost as some strategists see prospects of a turnaround for some assets
Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 05:50

BT_20161231_CHINA31_2669889.jpg
The Shanghai Composite Index will climb to 3,800 by the end of next year, according to the median forecast in a Bloomberg poll, implying a 23 per cent gain from Thursday’s close.
PHOTO: REUTERS

BT_20161231_CHINA31_2669889.jpg
EXPECTATIONS OF WEAKER YUAN: In 2017, markets and analysts say there's a 62% chance for the Chinese exchange rate to weaken to 7 per dollar by the end of Q1, more than quadruple the probability seen three months ago. The currency will end 2017 at 7.15, according to analysts' median forecast in a separate Bloomberg survey.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

THE China market scorecard doesn't make for great reading this year.

The yuan: down the most since 1994. Stocks: down the most since 2011. Bonds: clinging on to the smallest return in three years. But for some assets at least, strategists see prospects of a turnaround. The following is a

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 More changes to Companies Act proposed
3 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
4 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
5 Companies downbeat about 2017 prospects: SBF survey
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening