You are here
OUTLOOK 2017
China markets: yuan down, stocks down, bonds faltering
But all is not entirely lost as some strategists see prospects of a turnaround for some assets
THE China market scorecard doesn't make for great reading this year.
The yuan: down the most since 1994. Stocks: down the most since 2011. Bonds: clinging on to the smallest return in three years. But for some assets at least, strategists see prospects of a turnaround. The following is a
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg