You are here
Feeding the volatility monster: Inside Wall St's US$8b time bomb
Financial players created US$8b of products tied to one index alone, while investors desperate for returns snapped them up as bankers collected fees
IT was the hot trade on Wall Street, a seemingly sure thing that lulled everyone from hedge fund managers to small-time investors.
Now newfangled investments linked to volatility in the stock market - until a few years ago, obscure niche products - have exploded in spectacular fashion.
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg