You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth

Hedge fund manager seeks to grow as other funds stumble

Chris Rokos plans to reopen his fund to investors early this year, say sources, and is looking to raise more than US$2 billion
Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170114_ROKOS14XAD1_2691317.jpg
He was one of a number of hedge fund managers who predicted the vote incorrectly, and yet his fund prospered in late June after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

BT_20170114_ROKOS14XAD1_2691317.jpg
RISING STAR: Raising new capital would allow Mr Rokos, whose speciality is trading interest rates, to expand his fund's footprint in areas such as emerging markets.

A DECADE ago, hedge fund manager Chris Rokos bought two tired hotels in the fashionable Notting Hill neighbourhood here. His ambition was to turn them into one huge house with a subterranean pool, a gym and a garage with a car lift.

Today, the hotels are in disarray on a jumbled building

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
5 JTC gives O&M lessees and tenants rental rebates of 3-10% for 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening