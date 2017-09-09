Junk-rated nations sate yield chasers amid low interest rates

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
THE lowest borrowing costs in four years are triggering a flurry of bond sales from junk-rated nations. South Africa said on Wednesday it plans to issue dollar bonds, while Turkey has completed a US$1.75 billion tap.
Ukraine is said to be planning a return to international capital markets
