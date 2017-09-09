Markets don't really care who the president is

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
A FEW weeks before the US presidential election, two economists set out to quantify the impact that the winner would have on the stock market. Justin Wolfers and Eric Zitzewitz looked at the market's reaction to the presidential debates to determine what would happen if Donald Trump were to beat
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal