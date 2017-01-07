You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth

The philosophical failings of forecasting

Investors have missed big gains or sold at lows due to their tendency to stay wedded to predictions.
Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 05:50
by

BT_20170107_FORECAST7_2680092.jpg
FORECASTING FOLLY :Believing in predictions allows people to overlook their own ignorance, discount the role of randomness and generally overestimate their own skills.
PHOTO: FREEIMAGES

THIS time of year is peak forecasting season - holiday retail sales, lists of stocks you should buy this year and of course, market forecasts all keep economists, strategists and analysts busy. I always make time to mock some of the sillier approaches to prediction-making. Indeed, I have been

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
3 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
4 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
5 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening