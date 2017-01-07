You are here
Will oil price rebound continue in 2017?
Even if it doesn't, the long-term outlook for Nymex oil is still bullish.
THE US market has seen a sustained rise since the election of soon-to-be-president Donald Trump. It's a market rise that follows every US presidential election. The key questions relate to the sustainability of the rise and the potential barriers to the continuation of this market trend.
