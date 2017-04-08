You are here
Wooing Asia's ultra high net worth families
Sandaire is a multi-family office option for the wealthy seeking investment advisory services to help manage their assets.
WHEN Alexander Scott, fourth generation family business owner, led the sale of his family's UK insurance business in 1994, the way forward wasn't so clear.
The Scott family in the UK owned Provincial Insurance, founded by Mr Scott's great-grandfather Sir James William Scott in 1903. In
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg