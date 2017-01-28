You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth

World's biggest property buyers suddenly running short of cash

Beijing's Dec 31 rule change on foreign exchange catches Chinese buyers off guard
Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170128_SHORT28_2714128.jpg
FEELING THE SQUEEZE: In Sydney, developers are facing problems as Chinese buyers pull back after facing difficulty transferring money. Realtors and developers in London and Silicon Valley are also reporting a slump in interest or problems with payments.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Beijing

CHINA'S escalating crackdown on capital outflows is sending shudders through property markets around the world.

In London, Chinese citizens who clamoured to purchase flats in the city's tallest apartment tower three months ago are now struggling to transfer their down

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
3 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
4 Misuse of industrial space ever more widespread
5 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening