World's worst commodity is radioactive for investor portfolios
Uranium, the element used to make nuclear fuel, has had a bad 2016 to top off a rather dismal decade.
NO major commodity had a worse 2016 than uranium. In fact, the element used to make nuclear fuel has had a pretty dismal decade. Prices tumbled 41 per cent last year, touching a 12-year low below US$18 a pound in November, according to Ux Consulting Co, which compiles market data. The slump was
