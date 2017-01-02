You are here
Among deaths in 2016, a heavy toll in pop music
David Bowie and Prince are among those who died
New York
DEATH may be the great equaliser, but it isn't necessarily evenhanded. Of all the fields of endeavour that suffered mortal losses in 2016 - consider Muhammad Ali and Arnold Palmer in sports, and the back-to-back daughter-mother Hollywood deaths of Carrie Fisher and Debbie
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg