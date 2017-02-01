You are here
At 74, Court still outspoken about her prowess
The Australian tennis player holds a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles from 1960 to 1973
Melbourne
WHEN it comes to Grand Slam singles titles in any era, only Margaret Court remains ahead of Serena Williams, and the gap has now been reduced to one.
Williams has 23 and is showing no signs of calling it a career. Court, a powerful and attacking Australian, won 24 from
