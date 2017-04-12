You are here

Home > Life & Culture

BT All-Digital package to include StarHub streaming service

SPH-StarHub partnership offers new subscribers 15 months' access to array of top-rated TV dramas
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 05:50
by
leilal@sph.com.sg

GoSelect-starhub.jpg
From now until July 11, new subscribers to the All-Digital package of The Business Times (BT) will receive 15 months of access to the "Go Select" pack on StarHub Go, StarHub's video streaming service.
PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM STARHUBGO

Singapore

ACCESSING the latest business news and the hottest entertainment on the go will be effortless with the latest partnership between Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and telco StarHub.

From now until July 11, new subscribers to the All-Digital package of The Business Times (BT

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Ron Sim applies to list V3 in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening