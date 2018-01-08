Canine couture cuts a dash in Italy's fashion capital

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Milan
ELEGANT, tailored outfits are not reserved just for fashionistas in Italy - couture for dogs is proving a hit with some Milan pet owners.
Man's best friend should not be overlooked when it comes to cashmere sweaters and woollen coats, according to designer Giovanna Temellini
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo