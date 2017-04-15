You are here

Home > Life & Culture
SASS AND THE CITY

Chow Yun Fat GIFs a better tomorrow

How better to communicate than with a little disdain and a small dose of nostalgia?
Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 05:50
by
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

BT_20170415_JLSASS15_2839627.jpg
ILLUSTRATION: YU KEXIN

CHOW Yun Fat is a GIF. And that was not a typo. Though, no doubt, the Hong Kong actor is a remarkable gift to the Asian film industry (and for the purpose of this analysis, let's ignore Pirates of the Caribbean). But he has also been immortalised in a piece of art lasting all of two seconds,

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
2 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
3 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
4 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
5 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening