Citi Singapore backs financial education, youth development

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
FINANCIAL institutions are often in a prime position to play a pivotal role in preparing youth for tomorrow's workforce - a sentiment not lost on Citi Singapore.
As an advocate of financial education and youth-development programmes, it has committed more than S$15.3 million through a
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo