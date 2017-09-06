Classic car prices skid, while diamonds and wine shine

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
London
THE super-rich have seen their jewellery, fine wine and musical instrument collections jump in value again, but the Old Master paintings and garages full of classic cars have been a bit of a drag, according to new figures.
Now in its 12th year, blue-blooded UK bank Coutts' "
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal