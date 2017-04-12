You are here
Composer Du Yun wins Pulitzer for trafficking opera
She wrote Angel's Bone partly out of frustration on the lack of understanding about immigration
New York
THE Chinese-born composer Du Yun won the Pulitzer Prize for music on Monday for Angel's Bone, an experimental opera that explores the psychology behind human trafficking.
The one-act opera, which premiered last year at New York's Prototype festival, takes place in a
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg