New ideas for the old
A group of Temasek Polytechnic students have fine-tuned everyday devices for the elderly, working wonders with incremental innovation
SIR Paul McCartney was only 16 years old when he wrote When I'm Sixty-Four, a song about a young man's plans for growing old together with his lover. That the multi-talented singer-songwriter was but a quarter of that age did not stop him then from creating one of The Beatles' best and most
