Don't let a cluttered work desk mess up your career
Professional organisers say being orderly is very much a teachable skill, and not a talent someone is born with
THE words “decluttering” and “spring-cleaning” have got to be some of the unsexiest phrases that ever existed – well, to me, anyway. When it comes to office desks in particular, my philosophy has always been as long as there are no bugs and I can (more or less) find what I need, all is well.
