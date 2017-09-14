You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Evidence of one of world's rarest birds found in Australia

Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 16:53

[SYDNEY] A feather from one of the most elusive birds in the world has been found in South Australia, the first proof in more than a century that it lives there, wildlife experts said Thursday.

The "night parrot" ranks among the world's rarest avian species and was thought extinct until an intrepid Australian naturalist provided photo evidence of one in Queensland state in 2013.

It has since also been spotted in Western Australia.

The expert behind the Queensland sighting, John Young, and fellow ecologist Keith Bellchambers from the Australian Wildlife Conservancy have now shown it is also in South Australia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The pair found a feather from the small, yellowish-green bird in the nest of a zebra finch around remote Lake Eyre while following up on blurry images from a camera trap in the area.

"Keith and I looked at many zebra finches' nests before finally an unmistakable small green feather appeared within the fresh base lining of one of the nests," said Mr Young.

"People show excitement in many different ways, mine was to shake uncontrollably with numbing excitement and Keith's was sheer disbelief with his hands holding his head. An incredibly emotional time for both of us."

"In my eyes there was no doubt that this was the feather of a night parrot."

The freshness of the zebra finch nest indicates the feather may have been collected "within a few hundred metres in the past few weeks", Mr Young added.

The curator of ornithology at the Western Australian Museum confirmed their find.

The next step is to map the distribution of the species, which was last recorded at Lake Eyre in 1883, and assess the population size using song meters and camera traps, said Mr Young.

Researchers feared for decades that the nocturnal, desert-dwelling parrot was extinct, with no sightings between 1912 and 1979 and only a handful since, before the conclusive evidence in 2013.

In 2012, the Smithsonian Magazine rated it at number one among the world's five most mysterious birds.

Endemic to Australia, it is listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, which estimates there are about 50-250 in the wild and declining.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Life & Culture

More Americans delaying marriage past their 20s, new data shows

Football: Malaysia to host Syria-Australia World Cup playoff

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory hero 'was black boy'

Cahors emerges from backwater with fine wines

Emmy marketing campaigns rev up

Horror goes mainstream at Toronto Film Festival

Editor's Choice

cbd.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study

BT_20170914_PREFAB_3084793.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Some builders not keen to be first movers in PPVC

BT_20170914_HALIMAH_3084718.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

I'm a President for all Singaporeans: Halimah

Most Read

1 Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight
2 CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study
3 Presidential election: only one certificate of eligibility issued
4 SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds
5 Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Jobs 18593318.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore jobless rate holds steady at 2.2% in June, retrenchments dip to 3,640

Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Golden Agri-Resources JV opens 200 kilotonne oleochemicals plant in Indonesia

Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks shine in 'World's Safest Banks 2017' rankings

Temasek Holdings.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek is said to mull investing in Magic Leap

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening