Five sporting wishes for a great 2018

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
WE are less than 48 hours away from ushering in a brand-new year, and there's already so much to look forward to in the world of sports in 2018.
I'm licking my lips in anticipation of all the sporting action that's set to unfold over the next 12 months.
I've already put in my leave
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo