You are here

Home > Life & Culture

From drugs to medicine, in BT Weekend

Fri, Mar 23, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180323_MLWEEKEND23_3363355.jpg
BT Illustration: SIMON ANG

CANNABINOIDS, the chemical compounds found in the cannabis plant, are the subject of cutting edge medical research being done in Singapore. Our Brunch feature this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend looks at the why and how of making legitimate remedies out of medicinal drugs.

Our Raffles Conversation this weekend is with Agustin Carstens, general manager of the Bank for International Settlements. The banker to central bankers weighs in on the role of the BIS, and why bitcoin and its ilk do not qualify as currencies.

In our Investing and Wealth section, AL Wealth Partners' Leonardo Drago writes, in This Time Is Different, on what must be one of the hardest lessons for families: how to teach the next generation the value of money. And CFA Singapore Insights lifts the lid on hidden risks in what many investors (and advisers) consider to be a no-brainer: ETFs.

If you find yourself going through the motions at work, dreaming of being anywhere but here, and growing increasingly resentful yet trapped in your situation, you are likely stuck in a rut. Cubicle Files tells you how to deal with it.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Gearhead, meanwhile, reviews the Galaxy S9+, the best phone from Samsung yet.

And as we rev up ahead of the 2018 F1 season flag-off, The Finish Line gets set for this weekend's Australia Grand Prix with a rundown of the changes in store for the sport.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe

Editor's Choice

BP_ASIA_230318_1.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Asian markets shrug off rate hike as trade war threat looms

BT_20180323_YOGIC23A0H8U_3363362.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

A peek into the workings of GIC's tech investment group

BT_20180323_YOMAKEWAY23_3363130.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Real Estate

Makeway View sold to Bukit Sembawang Estates unit for S$168m

Most Read

1 Fund managers Prudential, Orbis dispose Noble shares
2 Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece
3 Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site
4 Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director
5 Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_ASIA_230318_1.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Asian markets shrug off rate hike as trade war threat looms

BT_20180323_YOGIC23A0H8U_3363362.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

A peek into the workings of GIC's tech investment group

BT_20180323_RCFED23XQCP_3363299.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Powell puts market on notice over heightened risks

BP_SGX_230318_4.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX says no conflict of interest with expanded stock research unit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening